Minister KTR meets global industry leaders at WEF in Davos

Hyderabad: Telangana IT & Industries Minister K. Tarakarama Rao participated in a panel discussion co-hosted by CNBC TV 18 and CII on the topic 'India: The Investment & Innovation Nation' on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21, 2020.

During the session, Minister KTR said that India has one of the most compelling business stories in the world. He added that India has 40% of the youth who are between the ages of 20 and 40 which is a huge advantage that no other country has at this point.

Elevating a pitch for Telangana state, Minister KTR said that Telangana is consistently ranked top in Ease of Doing Business in the country. He mentioned that the top five valued technology companies in the world have their second-largest base outside their headquarters in Hyderabad that include - Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Minister highlighted that among all the Indian cities, Mercer has rated Hyderabad as the city with the best quality of living for five years in a row. He also mentioned about JLL report and stated that Hyderabad emerged as the world's most dynamic city among 130 cities globally.

Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Deepak Bagla MD & CEO Invest India, Vikram Kirloskar, President, CII, Tiger Tyagarajan CEO, Genpact were the other panellists who shared their thoughts during the session.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Minister KTR held meetings with global industry leaders at Telangana Pavilion in Davos.

Earlier during the day, Roche Chairman Christoph Franz met Minister KTR at Telangana Pavilion. During the meeting, Minister informed Christoph that Hyderabad is renowned as the Pharma and Life Sciences hub of the country. Minister also mentioned the investment opportunities in Hyderabad Pharma City and Medical Devices Park.

Minister KTR also met Hewlett Packard Enterprise COO Vishal Lall, Apollo Tyres Vice Chairman & MD Neeraj Kanwar, Carlsberg Group and Carlsberg Foundation Chairman, Prof. Flemming Besenbacher, and ProcterGamble CEO & MD, Southeast Asia Magesvaran Suranjan and highlighted the investment opportunities in sectors like food processing, electronics, textile and life sciences in Telangana.