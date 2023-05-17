Minister Niranjan holds Congress responsible for neglect of Palamuru Rangareddy project

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday slammed Congress senior leader Bhatti Vikramarka for misleading the people on the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Minister Niranjan Reddy alleged that the Congress leader, Bhatti Vikramarka, was spreading lies against the State government on the irrigation projects during his ongoing Padayatra in the combined Mahabubnagar district and it would be better for the latter to speak less on the irrigation projects as only the Congress party was responsible for the delay in completion of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project.

"First of all, the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project has been designed faultily by the Congress party, which has planned to draw water from a 6 TMC capacity of the Jurala project instead of taking water from the 263 TMC capacity of the Sri Sailam project. Later, Congress leaders have filled the number of cases in courts for the obstruction of the project. On the other hand, they have allowed drawing water illegally from the river Krishna to the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator Project. Forgetting their misdeeds, the Congress leaders are now shedding crocodile tears on the Palamuru projects," Niranjan Reddy pointed out.

Stating that the BRS government has completed Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu and Bheema projects and is providing the full capacity of irrigation water to agriculture fields from the Jurala project in the combined Mahabubnagar district, the Minister said the Congress leaders don't have any rights to speak about the projects and informed that the present government is committed to complete the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project as early as possible.