Minister Niranjan Reddy ignores social distancing putting lives at risk amid coronavirus

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has ignored social distancing risking lives of the farmers and the people following him during his tour to visit damaged paddy crops in Peddamandadi and Killaghanapuram Mandals in Wanaparthy district on Wednesday.

Despite the fact that the state government is taking all kinds of precautions to ensure there is no further spread of Covid-19 cases, the unmindful and insensitive attitude on the part of the minister and the officials following him has put at surprise.

In fact, it is clearly instructed by the state and central governments to the public, the officials and the people's representatives to make sure that they follow social distancing of at least one-meter distance while they are on the fields. However, there have been many instances where even the people at the minister, MLA and even some times the officials are least caring about this most important healthcare directive in this period of challenging healthcare situation in the state.

Many healthcare experts are advising the people's representatives to stand as an example to the public and make sure that they follow the social distancing so that the people do not get infected with the coronavirus.