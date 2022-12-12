Minister Niranjan Reddy inspects Koheda agriculture market

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture Niranjan Reddy on Sunday inspected the proposed construction of agriculture market at Koheda on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Niranjan Reddy said the department has prepared a final blueprint for the construction of agriculture market in 199 acres of land and after the approval of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the foundation stone will be laid for the project.

The modern fruit and agriculture market was constructed with the international standards and it will have all facilities, including cold storages, logistic park, processing plant, waste management, solar system, ripening chambers, labour and staff quarters, laboratories for certification and others, Niranjan Reddy said.

The Minister said the newly proposed market would play a pivotal role in the days to come for the exports of agriculture products in national and international markets as the site is strategically located near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and International airport.

MLA Manchi Reddy Kishan Reddy, Agriculture department director Laxmi Bhai and others were present.