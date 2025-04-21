Minister Ponguleti criticises officials at awareness seminar on land issues in Chandampet

Nalgonda: An awareness seminar on land-related issues was held in Chandampet, Nalgonda district, drawing attention to the ongoing challenges surrounding land management in the region. The event, aimed at educating the public and local administration about land policies and responsibilities, took a dramatic turn as Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy expressed strong disapproval of the attending officials.

Minister Ponguleti, visibly irate, criticised the lack of awareness among several government officials regarding land issues. He emphasised that negligence and ignorance on such a critical matter would not be tolerated. "Officials who do not understand the fundamentals of land management are a threat to governance and development," he said during his address.

The Minister issued a stern warning, stating that action would be taken against those who fail to fulfil their duties responsibly. He urged officials to better equip themselves with knowledge and act promptly in resolving land disputes and related problems faced by the public.

The seminar highlighted the need for transparent and informed land administration, especially in rural regions like Chandampet, where land disputes often disrupt livelihoods and development projects.

The event concluded with a renewed call for accountability and efficiency within the administrative machinery, as Minister Ponguleti reiterated the government's commitment to resolving land issues and ensuring justice for affected communities.