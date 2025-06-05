Minister prods babus to ensure 24x7 power supply to hospitals

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha directed the officials to take steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply for supporting emergency medical services in government hospitals.

The Minister held a high-level review meeting on power supply in government hospitals at the Secretariat on Wednesday. This meeting was in the backdrop of the reports of recent power outage at the emergency ward of the Government Area Hospital in Zaheerabad. The hospital’s incharge was suspended after doctors allegedly used mobile flashlights to treat a patient in view of power outage.

Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha directed the officials to take steps to ensure continuous power supply without interruption to emergency medical services in government hospitals. During the meeting, the performance and efficiency of the existing power generation capacity in all government hospitals were discussed. The Minister issued orders to provide automated generators in hospitals where there is no generator facility available, across the state. He instructed the officials to appoint electrical engineers on a temporary basis for power management in hospitals. Further he directed that necessary emergency equipment and supplies for ensuring continuous power supply.

The Minister directed the district medical department officials and the electricity department officials to coordinate closely. He also instructed the officials to take preventive measures to eradicate seasonal diseases keeping in mind the monsoon season. The Minister instructed the TGMSIDC officials to purchase Covid test kits and ensure availability of necessary medicines for seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chicken pox in government hospitals.