Minister Puvvada Ajay exudes confidence of TRS winning in MLC election

TRS leader and minister Puvvada Ajay exuded confidence of winning in local body MLC election. In a press conference, the minister thanked all those who strived for the party victory and also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for according to funds to the local bodies.



He said that TRS party would win in the election with huge majority.

Meanwhile, MP Nama Nageshwara Rao who was also present in the press conference said that TRS candidate from Khammam Thatha Madhu will win the election with a great majority. He also said that the government is also against the privatisation of coal blocks.

He also asserted that the government would oppose all the policies against farmers and public.