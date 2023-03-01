Minister Sabitha orders probe into inter student’s suicide case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the suicide of a student identified as Satvik at Sri Chaitanya College in Narsingi. According to the sources, the Minister directed Inter Board Secretary Naveen Mittal to take action against those responsible for the tragic incident. It is learnt that Satvik's parents have filed a complaint with the police, and the names of Krishna Reddy, Acharya, and Warden Naresh have been included in the FIR.



Fellow students have claimed that Satvik committed suicide due to stress in college, and they allege that the staff did not provide adequate care even though he was in a critical condition. The students took Satvik to the hospital themselves. They also claim that they have been targeted and beaten in the hostel, and are expressing their grievances.

In response to Satvik's death, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and other student unions protested in front of Sri Chaitanya College.

An intermediate student reportedly committed suicide at his college in Narsingi on Tuesday night.

The student identified as S Swathik was pursuing intermediate first year from a private college in Narsingi and staying in hostel.

Around 10:30 pm, the boy allegedly hanged himself using a rope to the ceiling fan in the classroom.

On noticing it, the teenager was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body is shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is booked.

Family members alleged Swathik ended his life due to harassment of college management. The police are investigating.