Minister Seethakka launches development works in Chevella
Telangana State Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka and Telangana Government Chief Whip Dr. Patnam Mahender Reddy visited Mudimyala in Chevella Mandal to inaugurate significant infrastructure projects.
During their visit, the Ministers launched the Malkapuram-Mudimyala BT road works, which are backed by funding of Rs. 3 crore 35 lakhs, provided under the auspices of local MLA Kale Yadayya. Additionally, they unveiled CC road projects in Chevella with a sanctioned amount of Rs. 1 crore 30 lakhs.
In his remarks, Mahender Reddy highlighted the government's commitment to local development, revealing that Rs. 571 crore has been allocated for 1,583 new works in the Panchayat Raj Rangareddy Division. To date, 1,176 of these projects have been completed, with Rs. 132 crore already disbursed.
Furthermore, he announced that Rs. 25 crore 10 lakhs have been earmarked for nine projects in the Chevella Division, underscoring the ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure in the region.