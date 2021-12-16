Minister Singireddy Nirajan Reddy assures to construct KTLIP soon

Wanaparthy: Promising the tribal communities of Karne Thanda, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Nirajan Reddy said that the State government had decided to construct the Karne Thanda Lift Irrigaiton Project with a cost of Rs. 76.19 crores and added that it is going to stand as a historical development for the tribal farmers in Wanaparthy district. He said that the government is also going to provide irrigation water to the farmers at a cost of Rs 76.19 crore.

He added that the KTLIP foundation stone will be laid by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The minister informed that the Yedula Reservoir with a capacity of seven TMCs equivalent to the Jura project was built in just 22 months. Singireddy Nirajan Reddy mentioned that after the construction of the KTLIP, the people of the district will always remember his name as their representative.

He informed that the CM KCR will inaugurate the new market yards at Karne Thanda Upliftment Scheme, Medical College, Peanut Research Centre, Sheep Breeding Center, Sub-Registrar, Irrigation Department CE Offices, Collectorate Office and Double Bedroom Houses soon. He urged the party workers, leaders and activists to prepare well to welcome CM KCR. Earlier in the day, the Minister held a review meeting with the party workers on preparations for the visit of CM KCR on December 19th.