Minister Sridhar Babu poses ten questions to BRS

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has asserted that only the Congress Party has continuously championed social justice and dedicated itself to uplifting the living standards of people across the country.

The Minister emphasised that, whether in power or in opposition, Congress alone has consistently spoken for and worked towards the betterment of marginalised and underprivileged communities.

Responding to recent allegations made by BRS leaders against the Congress government and AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, Sridhar Babu presented ten pressing questions in an open letter and challenged the BRS leadership to answer.

He said, “Why have BRS leaders turned their backs on the families of 1,200 students and youth who sacrificed their lives during the second phase of the Telangana movement? On June 14, 2014, in his role as Chief Minister, KCR acknowledged in an Assembly resolution that 1,200 martyrs had sacrificed their lives. However, he later changed his stance multiple times, reducing the official count to 585 in different government orders.”

He went on to mention, “BRS leaders promised each martyr's family Rs 10 lakh in financial aid, housing, farmland, a government job, free education, and healthcare. Why have BRS leaders chosen silence over speaking up for families who lost their loved ones in this struggle?”

“Isn’t it true that leaders who promised to appoint a Dalit as Chief Minister are now silent on that commitment? And isn’t it a fact that the promise to provide three acres of land to Dalit families has been abandoned?” he questioned.

“BRS promised double-bedroom homes for all homeless citizens, showing them a mirage of comfort. Can you put your hand on your heart and declare how many homes you have actually built and distributed in these ten years? Do you even remember your “KG-to-PG” education promise?” the Minister continued.

“Through the Kaleshwaram project, BRS promised irrigation water for 16,40,000 acres across seven districts. But how much of that promise has been fulfilled?” he said. “Rahul Gandhi is a national leader, while the BRS party is fast becoming a regional entity on the decline. Shouting loudly won’t erase your ten years of misgovernance. The entire nation is watching and aware," he added.