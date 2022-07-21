Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy reviews construction of Nirmaranga University

Hyderabad: Roads, Buildings, Housing and Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the construction of Nirmaranga University being established with international standards

He held a meeting with the concerned officials at the minister's complex. Reddy said, "the university is being constructed by the National Academy of Construction (NAC). The construction sector in India is picking up day by day, by setting up a construction university in the State to produce skilled students. After the university building is constructed new technology education will be provided with national and international standards to compete with the world. It includes undergraduate, post-graduation, and research education."

Minister further said that new research courses will be introduced in this university, and many construction engineers, experts and scientists will visit the university. Adding that he said, "We are considering setting up a university on 12 acres of the 46 acres of the NAC campus premises in Hyderabad."

The minister held discussions with NAC Director-General Bikshapati on various issues related to the process of setting up the university.

Reddy directed officials to give an estimated cost of buildings, other facilities and necessary faculties for the construction. He called for through comprehensive information regarding curriculum, syllabus and advanced technology in teaching. The minister made several suggestions to the DG.

Officials from the NAC were present at the meeting.