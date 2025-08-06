Ministerial berth: Venkat Reddy feigns ignorance of party top brass’ promise to sibling

Hyderabad / Delhi: Following Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s recent outburst regarding the party’s failure to accommodate him in the state cabinet, his brother, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, has clarified that he was not aware of any promises made to Rajagopal by party leaders.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Venkat Reddy explained that the decision regarding cabinet positions rests with the party high command and the Chief Minister. “No one, not even me, can interfere in this matter.

I am not in a position to provide him with a cabinet berth,” he stated. Rajagopal Reddy, who felt slighted by being overlooked, recently issued an ultimatum to the high command, demanding a clear answer on whether he would be given a position.