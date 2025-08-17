Live
- Breakthrough in Thumukunta SBI Bank robbery case
- Medigadda was intentionally damaged to tarnish KCR’s image
- Tech to make airports stress-free
- 2,200 menstrual cups distributed in Mandya: Minister
- Cultural appropriation in Bharat: The Gen Z reality check and Gen Alpha warning
- A Poignant tale of identity and justice
- South stars shine bright at Eugenix Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
- Traditional fermented food can help India’s diverse population to stay fit
- AI hallucinations: Building trust in age of confident lies
- India should take steps to lessen impact of US tariffs
Ministers call upon Cong cadre to ensure victory
Hyderabad: Ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar called upon partyment to ensure the party’s victory in the Jubilee Hills bypoll.The...
Hyderabad: Ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar called upon partyment to ensure the party’s victory in the Jubilee Hills bypoll.
The leaders held a series of meetings with local party workers including booth incharges of the constituency, as part of preparedness for the election.
Addressing the party workers, Thummala urged them to take forward the message of Congress which is reflected in the successful implementation of various schemes. He emphasised unity among the partymen for ensuring victory this time. “All the leaders should work together in unison and coordinate from the booth level. Ensure we have the details of each voter so that we get a good majority in every booth,” the Agriculture Minister emphasised.
While Ponnam Prabhakar downplayed the impact of sympathy following the death of sitting BRS MLA, he pointed out that Congress had won the cantonment by-elections. He emphasised that development of the constituency was only possible with Congress which is in power in the State. “If Jubilee Hills wins, as the party in power, development will be possible. The government is undertaking many welfare programmes. We are developing roads, drainage and sanitation systems in Hyderabad. We are developing the capital in a way that will put it on the world map,” he emphasised.