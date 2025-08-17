Ministers call upon Cong cadre to ensure victory

Hyderabad: Ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar called upon partyment to ensure the party’s victory in the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

The leaders held a series of meetings with local party workers including booth incharges of the constituency, as part of preparedness for the election.

Addressing the party workers, Thummala urged them to take forward the message of Congress which is reflected in the successful implementation of various schemes. He emphasised unity among the partymen for ensuring victory this time. “All the leaders should work together in unison and coordinate from the booth level. Ensure we have the details of each voter so that we get a good majority in every booth,” the Agriculture Minister emphasised.

While Ponnam Prabhakar downplayed the impact of sympathy following the death of sitting BRS MLA, he pointed out that Congress had won the cantonment by-elections. He emphasised that development of the constituency was only possible with Congress which is in power in the State. “If Jubilee Hills wins, as the party in power, development will be possible. The government is undertaking many welfare programmes. We are developing roads, drainage and sanitation systems in Hyderabad. We are developing the capital in a way that will put it on the world map,” he emphasised.