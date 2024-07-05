Ministers Damodara Raja Narasimha Along with Jupalli Krishna Rao Visits Uma maheswaram

Gadwal: The Telangana state ministers have been visited the uma maheswaram temple In Acchampet Constituency, Rangapuram Umamaheswara Swamy temple was visited by Tourism and Culture Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao and Medical and Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha. Temple authorities and scholars welcomed the ministers, who conducted special pujas. Vedic scholars blessed the ministers and presented them with Tirtha prasadas.The ministers



AICC Secretary and former MLA Sampath Kumar, along with local public representatives, MLAs Vamsi krishna, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Vakiti Srihari, Dr. Rajesh Reddy, Veerla palli Shankar, Madhusudan Reddy, and Megha Reddy, also attended the event.

Additionally, Tourism Development Corporation MD Prakash Reddy, Archeology Department Director Bharti Holikere, Tourism Department Director Ila Tripathi, Collector Badawath Santhosh, SP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad, DFO Rohit, and other officials participated in the visit.

Later they also visited to Niranjan sha vali dargah .