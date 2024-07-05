Live
- Himachal signs pact to enhance disaster management strategies for children
- Stage set for July 12 biennial MLC polls in Maharashtra; 12 in fray for 11 seats
- Ministers Damodara Raja Narasimha Along with Jupalli Krishna Rao Visits Uma maheswaram
- Ministers plant saplings in Nalla mala forest to succeed Vana Mahotsavam
- AI CTU stages Darna against the privatization of coal mines
- Protest against the arrest of student leaders
- European Commission asks Amazon to furnish details over recommender algorithms, ads transparency
- Loco pilots bear a significant responsibility for ensuring railway safety : Rahul Gandhi
- The Rise of Vijayudu: Alampur's Common Man as a Hero
- 'Defied Constitution', Bengal Guv slams Speaker over oath ceremony of Trinamool MLAs
Just In
Ministers Damodara Raja Narasimha Along with Jupalli Krishna Rao Visits Uma maheswaram
The Telangana state ministers have been visited the uma maheswaram temple In Acchampet Constituency, Rangapuram Umamaheswara Swamy temple was visited by Tourism and Culture Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao and Medical and Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha.
Gadwal: The Telangana state ministers have been visited the uma maheswaram temple In Acchampet Constituency, Rangapuram Umamaheswara Swamy temple was visited by Tourism and Culture Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao and Medical and Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha. Temple authorities and scholars welcomed the ministers, who conducted special pujas. Vedic scholars blessed the ministers and presented them with Tirtha prasadas.The ministers
AICC Secretary and former MLA Sampath Kumar, along with local public representatives, MLAs Vamsi krishna, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Vakiti Srihari, Dr. Rajesh Reddy, Veerla palli Shankar, Madhusudan Reddy, and Megha Reddy, also attended the event.
Additionally, Tourism Development Corporation MD Prakash Reddy, Archeology Department Director Bharti Holikere, Tourism Department Director Ila Tripathi, Collector Badawath Santhosh, SP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad, DFO Rohit, and other officials participated in the visit.
Later they also visited to Niranjan sha vali dargah .