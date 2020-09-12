Ministers gung-ho about Revenue Act, eulogises CM KCR

Hyderabad: Stating that Friday was a historical day, State Ministers said that the new Revenue Act provided security to the weaker sections for their lands.

Ministers V Srinivas Goud, K Eshwar, Satyavathi Rathod and P Ajay hailed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for bringing such an Act. Srinivas Goud said the new Act would put an end to evil practices like family disputes for lands.

He said a few Opposition party leaders were politicising the issue because they were afraid that Chandrashekar Rao would get good name with this new Act. "The digital survey of lands is a great initiative. This is employee-friendly government, and employees are not removed even after changing the Act. The job security to VRAs is a proof that it is an employee-friendly government," said Goud.

Satyavathi Rathod thanked the Chief Minister for stating that the Podu lands issue would also be solved. She said the new Act was brought after it was noticed that the people were facing problems as some leaders were misusing powers. At a time when the MROs were having apprehensions over their future, the Chief Minister ensured they were given the responsibility of sub-registrar, she said.

K Eshwar said that no State in the country has dared to bring a Revenue Act like Telangana. The new Act would benefit the poor and the common man. As the farmers were facing many problems, the Chief Minister made efforts for three years to bring out a comprehensive new Act, he added.