Ministers inaugurate software company in Karimnagar

Karimnagar : Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and IT and Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu launched a new software company in Konda Satya Lakshmi Gardens here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sridhar Babu said that the whole world is looking at Hyderabad in Telangana. The talent in the youth is a great power for the State. CM Revanth Reddy has brought Young India Skill University to increase skills among the youth.

There is a need for more software and IT companies to come to the city for the youth of the Ka-rimnagar joint district. The government intends to expand the development of IT in second and third tier cities instead of limiting it to Hyderabad. Youth has to be provided with knowledge like artificial intelligence and mission learning, he said.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the government is bringing companies to Karimnagar and developing the youth of Karimnagar district instead of going out for employment opportunities. The government is undertaking many programmes to create job here. The programme was attended by MLA Kavampalli Satyanarayana, former MLA Arepalli Mohan, other key leaders Suda Chairman Komati Reddy Narender Reddy, Alphores Educational Institutions Chairman Vootkuri Narender Reddy and others.