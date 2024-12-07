Ministers lay foundation for Integrated School

Kodad (Suryapet): Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, and MLA Padmavati laid foundation stone for the Integrated School in Chilkur of Kodad constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Uttam stated that the credit for filling teacher vacancies for the betterment of students’ futures goes to the Congress government. “Integrated schools pave the way for a bright future for students. The school is built with state-of-the-art facilities. Under the leadership of MLA Padmavati, the school is being constructed with modern architectural design.This school will be accessible to all communities without any discrimination,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Tummala lauded MLA Padmavati for securing the party ticket from a national party. “The government is committed to working tirelessly for the development of Nalgonda and Khammam districts. Telangana holds the distinction of being the top producer of rice in India,” he said.

Transport minister Ponnam stated that the Integrated School serves as a foundation for the future of students. “It will be completed within six months,” he assured. “Improvements have been made, including a 40% increase in facilities like mess services and classroom amenities for students. Based on Uttam’s request, verbal approval has been granted for the construction of a new bus stand on four acres of land at a cost of ₹5 crore,” said the Minister. “Additionally, the old bus stand will be improved and made more accessible for passengers. Currently, 60 lakh passengers travel daily using RTC services. Ensuring buses reach every village is a key goal of the government. The RTC, which was previously in losses, is now on a path of growth and development,” said Ponnam.