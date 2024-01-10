Ministers review Jatara arrangements

Warangal/Hyderabad: In a bid to rev up the arrangements for the upcoming Sammakka Saralamma jatara, a high-level meeting was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The review meeting was chaired by Revenue, I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka and Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and DGP Ravi Gupta.

Addressing the meeting, Ponguleti said that the government, which sanctioned Rs 75 crore for the conduct of Sammakka Saralamma jatara in Medaram, is all set to make it a huge success. “The jatara extent will be divided into 10 zones so the officials can focus on efficiently. The comfort of the devotees is paramount to the government,” Ponguleti said.

Konda Surekha directed the officials to focus on displaying culture and traditions of the Adivadis. “As more than one-and-a-half-crore devotees are expected to offer prayers at the jatara, the onus is on officials to ensure proper traffic arrangements and amenities,” Surekha said, directing officials to prepare a documentary on the jatara.

Meanwhile, Seethakka emphasised the need for arranging sign boards at all pivotal junctions for the comfort of motorists. She also stressed the need for arranging more CCTV cameras in and around Medaram.

Ponnam Prabhakar urged the officials to work in tandem to make the jatara a massive success. Senior officials who have the experience of working at Medaram will come in handy in the conduct of jatara, he said.