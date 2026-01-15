Ministers walking extra mile to kickstart civic poll drive

Ministers have been seizing every available opportunity over the past fortnight to campaign for the upcoming municipal elections, integrating political appeals into both government programmes and private events. This intensification of the campaign aims to secure public support for party candidates as the election timeline draws closer. As part of this push, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy laid foundation stones for several development projects in the municipalities of Devarakadra and Wanaparthy constituencies on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Sports, and Youth Services Vakiti Srihari. During the single-day tour, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited the municipalities of Bhuthpur, Devarakadra, Kothakota, Pebber, and Wanaparthy.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated that development works valued at Rs 60 crore are currently being undertaken across three municipalities. He further revealed that an allocation of Rs 140 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the ghat road leading to the Kurumurthy Swamy temple. Addressing the public, the minister noted that municipal elections are expected to be held in approximately 20 days, with ZPTC and MPTC elections also on the horizon. He urged citizens to support the Congress party in both upcoming polls, asserting that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is dedicated to public welfare and remains constantly accessible to the people. He contrasted this with the style of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who he claimed appeared only occasionally.

In a significant move, the state government has decided to convene a cabinet meeting in the newly formed municipality of Mulugu on January18. Sources suggest that several major announcements are anticipated during this session, likely aimed at influencing the electoral landscape. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already indicated that he will formally launch the election campaign by addressing public meetings starting from 16 January. In the interim, ministers continue to use every available platform to advocate for party candidates and highlight the government’s developmental agenda.