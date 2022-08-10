Minority colleges under TSCHE lens

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to tighten the screws on the admission violations happening in minority professional institutions.

It is mandatory for all the minority engineering, management, pharmacy and medical institutions in the State to follow the rules of admissions. The professional minority institutions should only admit a certain percentage of non-minority student and the majority number of seats have to be filled by minority students. However, in the name of self-administration, the minority institutions have been admitting more non-minority students, in violation of the regulations under which they have obtained the minority status.

Following this, the TSCHE has asked all the minority professional institutions to submit the certificates of the minority issued to them.

Speaking to The Hans India, TSCHE, Chairman, Prof R Limbadri said "the council had already asked the minority professional institutions to subject the certificates that granted them the minority status. The council would verify whether the minority professional institutions have been following regulations of admissions relating to the minority and non-minority seats. If the institutions 'failed to implement the regulations then all the seats in the professional minority institutions will come into the common pool of admissions."

While this is so, questions are raised over the affiliating universities finding it tough in dealing with the minority institutions in dealing with the violations and ensuring implementation of the affiliation regulations. However, the new directions of the TSCHE this time is hoped to streamline the same this academic year.