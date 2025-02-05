Minors Should Not Drive Vehicles – Kalvakurthy CI Nagarjuna

Nagar Kurnool: Under the leadership of the Swami Vivekananda Seva Brunda, Kalvakurthy town observed National Road Safety Month with awareness programs in several schools. The focus was on educating students about the dangers of minors taking vehicles to school.

In the program, Seva Brunda President Shiva Kumar explained that students in grades 8, 9, and 10 are often taking two-wheelers to school instead of bicycles, and their high-speed driving makes them vulnerable to accidents. He emphasized the need to avoid such risky behavior and advised parents not to give vehicles to their children to take to school.

Following this, a poster unveiling ceremony was conducted at Kalvakurthy Police Station by Circle Inspector Nagarjuna. CI Nagarjuna further warned that minors who take vehicles to school will face penalties. He urged parents to be cautious with their children’s safety, as accidents can ruin their promising futures.

The event was attended by Seva Brunda members Lakshmi Narasimha, Ajay, Praveen, Sai, Honorary Presidents Durga Prasad and Ravigaud, along with students and teachers.





