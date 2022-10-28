Minster Jagadish inspects arrangements for KCR’s massive public meeting

Nalgonda: The State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday inspected the arrangements for public meeting to be addressed by the TRS party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Bangarigadda scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Jagadish Reddy made several suggestions to the party leaders, who were supervising the arrangements, to setup separate galleries for VIPs and women. He also examined the place where main dais would be setup at the venue of the public meeting.

Speaking to the media, he said that large number of people would be mobilized to the public meeting from all villages of Munugodu assembly constituency.

He said that the four TRS MLAs succeeded in exposing the BJP's efforts to purchase them by offering huge amounts of money. He said that the Chief Minister had no need to respond to the challenge of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to take oath at Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Reminding that audio recordings of telephone conversation between TRS MLA Rohith Reddy and Ramachandra Bharathi were out, he questioned whether Sanjay would bring the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take oath at Yadadri temple in the matter.