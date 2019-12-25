Miryalaguda Rural SI Saida Babu suspended on charges of corruption

Miryalaguda (Nalgonda): On charges of negligence in discharging duties and allegations of corruption, Miryalaguda Rural SI Saida Babu was suspended by the Hyderabad range DIG on Wednesday.



According to official sources, Saida Babu, who has been working as SI of Miryalaguda rural police station, was accused of not registering cases on complaints received from victims, showing negligence during the investigation, not implementing sand tax policy and letting the accused in road accidents go scot free by taking bribe from them.

He was suspended on the recommendations of district SP AV Ranganath by Hyderabad range DIG Shiva Shankar Reddy.

It came to the light that SP Ranganath carried out internal probe on allegations of corruption charges against the SI and after examining his call data for the last 15 days, the SP reportedly recommended suspension orders against the tainted SI.