Mismanagement at paddy purchase centre irks Collector Abhilasha Abhinav

Nirmal: District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav directed officials to ensure that all necessary facilities are arranged at the paddy procurement centers and that farmers do not face any difficulties.

On Wednesday, she made a surprise inspection of the paddy procurement centre operated under PACS in Andakur village of Kuntala mandal. She expressed dissatisfaction with the tent, drinking water, and other amenities at the centre. Angered by the negligence of the organisers, she imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh for delays in the procurement process and ordered strict action against the responsible officials.

She instructed that the paddy arriving at the centre should be weighed and transported immediately.

The Collector emphasized that the moisture content of the paddy should meet the prescribed standards and advised officials to keep enough gunny bags and tarpaulins ready. After inspecting all the registers, she inquired about the details of the paddy purchased so far. Given the possibility of rain, he urged farmers to remain alert and report any issues to the authorities.

She also suggested cleaning the paddy using paddy cleaning machines. Additional Collector (Revenue) Kishore Kumar, RDO Komal Reddy, and other officials were present.