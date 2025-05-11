Miss World contest begins on a dazzling note

Hyderabad: The 72nd Miss World pageant got-off to a scintillating start here on Saturday with a glittering ceremony to welcome the 116 beautiful women, representing their countries, who will be vying with one another for the crème de la crème, the crown. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared the 72nd Miss World Competition open in the presence of Miss World CEO Julia Morley and reigning Miss World Krystyna Piyszkova.

The contestants with their moves enthralled the audience. The parade of the contestants with their respective national flags was an eye-catching experience.

The highlight of the night was showcasing the rich culture, arts and traditions of Telangana with a mesmerising blend of culture and beauty to loud applause.

The guests were welcomed with vibrant Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Perini, and Kathak performances, accompanied by traditional drums and Mangala instruments.

The beauty pageant commenced with the Telangana state song Jai Telangana, which was performed by a 50-member choir, composed of disciples of the celebrated singer and trainer Komanduri Ramachari. This rendition was a stunning start to the extravaganza that will keep Hyderabad in the global spotlight all through.

Each contestant arrived on the stage with a Telangana art form. The audience was treated to a magnificent Perini dance performance, a classical dance form that has stood the test of time since the Kakatiya period. A remarkable ensemble of 250 female artists graced the stage. The artists performed in sync with the famed Perini Lasya tradition, under the direction of Perini Sandeep, with music composed by the renowned Phani Narayana. This ten-minute dance beautifully encapsulated themes of beauty, culture, and women's empowerment, with the performers creatively forming shapes of a star, a butterfly, and the Miss World logo throughout their routines. The contestants from Africa walked in their traditional attire after the Sri Ramakrishna group of Kommu Koya artists, a cornerstone of the Godavari basin in Bhadrachalam, took the stage first. Later, the unique Gond art from Adilabad was showcased by Katle Sridhar's group, flanked by other international beauties. Before the contestants from Europe entered, the rhythmic beats of Telangana's folk tradition were brought to life by the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar group, while the colourful Banjara women, representing the tribal heritage of Telangana, performed under the guidance of Swapna.

Next, the Oggudolu art form of Kurima community, emblematic of Telangana's rural life, was presented by Ch Ravi Kumar's group. The event culminated in a spectacular fusion of all these artistic expressions.

The state government meticulously crafted these inaugural festivities to honour both beauty and culture.

The final set of contestants were from Asia and Oceania. There were lusty cheers from the audience as Indian contestant Nandini Gupta entered on the ramp. All the contestants from 116 countries came in with their national flags. Speaking on the occasion, Special Chief Secretary of Tourism Jayesh Ranjan said that the contestants have conveyed a strong message of peace across the world. He called on the contestants to become ambassadors of peace. Sharing her experience, Krystyna Piyszkova said she had always felt that Telangana was like her home. She said that all the contestants could be the voice of their people.