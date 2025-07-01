Missed the bus, No worries! Ration card holders can draw ‘Sanna Biyyam’ in Sept

Hyderabad: With June 30 being the last day for collecting the 3-months ration, those who failed to receive will be able to get the next entitlements only in September. So far, the Civil Supplies department supplied 5.414 lakh MTs, totalling 94.62 per cent from allocations.

According to official sources, the awareness amongst the people and State government’s decision to distribute Sanna Biyyam for the first time this time was 94.62 per cent, distributed from the total allocation of 5.722 lakh MTs for the months of June, July and August, topping the distribution in this one and half year (present government).

While PDS (Public Distribution System) stood below 90 % before the launch of Sanna Biyyam scheme, after its launch (in April) it was recorded 91.96 % in April and 91.45 % in May. While the entire year of 2024 witnessed 89 % with a total distribution of 19 lakh MTs from allocations of 21 lakh MTs. “Before Sannabiyyam, the average rice distribution was 88% due to low acceptance of coarse rice among the beneficiaries. After Sanna Biyyam (April onwards), the distribution improved to an average of 91.96% with the introduction of fine rice. In June, a 3-month ration was provided in advance and close to 95 % of the total rice has been distributed. The consistent rise in distribution, even during a high-load, 3-month advance cycle, proves that Sanna Biyyam is not only better accepted but also strengthening the efficiency of the PDS system in Telangana,” officials told The Hans India.

By the end of June, the districts of Hyderabad (104%), Medchal (116%) and Ranga Reddy (111%) had crossed the distribution of over 100 %. This overwhelming response is attributed to collection by residents who are native to other States. The ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ (ONORC) scheme was launched in 2019 with inter-state portability. This was initially introduced in four states and extended to other states as well. The scheme aims to ensure food security for all, including migrant workers, by allowing them to access PDS benefits from any fair price shop across the country.

The distribution continued throughout the month from June 1. It peaked between June 3 and June 14. During the last days of the month only few remaining collected the rice, as the distribution mechanism was declared closed till September.