MLA Anirudh inaugurates anganwadi building

Mahabubnagar: In a significant step toward improving early childhood education and care, Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy inaugurated a newly constructed Anganwadi building in Ranga Reddy Guda village of Rajapur Mandal. The facility was built with the support of the Worko Foundation, a philanthropic organization dedicated to community welfare and development.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, MLA Anirudh Reddy emphasized the importance of Anganwadi centers in providing foundational care and education to children in rural areas. He lauded the efforts of the Worko Foundation in supporting the project and assured his continued commit-ment to enhancing infrastructure for education and healthcare in the constituency.

“This Anganwadi center will play a crucial role in ensuring access to quality early childhood educa-tion, nutrition, and healthcare for the children of Ranga Reddy Guda. Our focus remains on uplifting rural communities by providing them with essential facilities,” he said.

The newly constructed Anganwadi building is equipped with modern amenities to cater to the needs of young children and their caregivers. It includes well-ventilated classrooms, a safe play area, and a kitchen to prepare nutritious meals as part of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) pro-gram. Local residents and community leaders expressed their gratitude to MLA Anirudh Reddy and the Worko Foundation for addressing a long-standing need in the village. They highlighted that the cen-ter would also serve as a resource hub for health awareness programs and initiatives aimed at im-proving maternal and child welfare.

The event was attended by local officials, Anganwadi workers, and villagers, who applauded the MLA’s efforts in prioritizing the needs of rural communities.