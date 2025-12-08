Bringing back the playground

Childhood once meant scraped knees, friendly rivalries, and endless games played outdoors till the sun went down. Today, the playgrounds have been replaced by screens of all sizes, and the spirit of outdoor play, replaced by digital distractions. While technology has opened doors to new forms of creativity, it has also confined children to a world of pixels –isolated, overstimulated, and disconnected from reality.

Somewhere along this digital shift, we’ve also lost touch with the regional sports that once defined our communities – from Gilli-Danda and Kho-kho, to Kabaddi and Lagori, to even lesser-known ones that include Kalari, Chhinj, Siat Khnam, Thang-Ta, Saz-Loung, Satoliya (Pithu), Mallakhamb, and Gatka. These games, once a symbol of local pride and cultural rhythm, seem to be fading from memory. Building awareness around them isn’t just about preserving tradition; it’s about reintroducing children to a form of play, and fitness, that is gender neutral, authentic, inclusive, and deeply Indian.

This shift isn’t just changing how children spend their time –it’s reshaping how they grow, learn, and connect. Across the country, parents and educators are witnessing the effects of excessive screen exposure – shorter attention spans, social withdrawal, anti-social influences, and even rising cases of anxiety and depression, and in some extreme cases suicide. The situation is compounded by the allure of online gaming, where instant gratification takes precedence over effort, teamwork, or perseverance.

Rediscovering strength in theroots

Across India, several grassroots initiatives are now working toward this revival – building playgrounds, organizing local tournaments, and introducing children from different socio-economic backgrounds to traditional games. Such platforms not only nurture physical activity but also create a gender-agnostic sense of belonging and cultural identity ensuing a safe space for the children to be in. In these community-led setups, a child learns more than just how to play; they learn how to collaborate, confide, lead, and respect.

Offline play: The ultimate equalizer

The power of offline play lies in its inclusivity. A game of kho-kho or kabaddi doesn’t demand expensive gear or elaborate infrastructure –all it needs is open space, energy, and enthusiasm. It brings children together across backgrounds, teaching them life-skills on the playground that they’d never learn in classrooms – lessons in sportsmanship, collaboration, sharing wins and failures, team spirit and more. This interaction with the community is vital for emotional growth. It builds empathy and helps children form meaningful friendships – something that the never-ending hours online just cannot replicate.Moreover, regional sports promote healthy, active living in the most natural way. Every match or practice session is a full-body workout that enhances endurance, coordination, and agility. But beyond physical, it teaches children how to become resilient, channel emotions, and work towards long-term goals. These foundational life skills help them live in peace in the real life – helping them grow academically, professionally, and personally.

When we look at the values embedded in traditional sports, they stand in direct contrast to the quick-reward culture of online entertainment. Unlike digital gaming, where gratification is instant, sports demand discipline and determination.

Nurturing Health, Happiness, and Hope

In many ways, reviving regional sports is also about reclaiming balance –between mind and body, competition and collaboration, ambition and empathy. It’s about giving children the freedom to explore, fail, and rise again. The open field becomes not just a playground but a classroom of character.Organizations that invest in building these opportunities –through school partnerships, training camps, and inclusive play programs –are not merely promoting sports; they are shaping the social fabric of tomorrow.

They inspire children to step outside, discover the joy of movement, and learn that play can be transformative.Because true victory in sports isn’t measured in medals or scores–it’sabout picking yourself up after a fall, it’s about smiling and cheering in the face of defeat, it’s about friendships forged that far outlive their time on the sports field. What’s really important is that they keep these kids from falling prey to dubious influences that can mark them for life.

In a digital age where digital isolation is rearing its ugly head, regional sports teaches children, and parents,that childhood play means being out in the open and full of camaraderie and healthy challenges, and not staring at a screen. The future of play must go back to where it all began – in our communities, in our culture, and outside on the ground. The author is Head, Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International.