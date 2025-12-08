Promises betrayed, state plundered: BJP issues chargesheet on Cong rule

Hyderabad: The BJP Telangana State unit released a detailed chargesheet marking two years of the Congress government in Telangana, accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s administration of large-scale corruption, financial mismanagement, and the betrayal of public trust.

The document, released on Sunday during the party’s “Maha Dharna” at Indira Park, outlines alleged failures across social welfare, education, industry, law and order, and fiscal management, branding the Congress regime as “Sinking Telangana” rather than “Rising Telangana.”

According to the chargesheet, the Congress government has failed to deliver on its six guarantees and 420 promises made before the elections. BJP leaders claimed that no section of society Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs), women, farmers, youth, or employees has benefited from the promises. The report highlights pending arrears in fee reimbursement, delays in Aarogyasri payments, irregular salaries for government employees, and the denial of pensions to retired staff. It accuses the government of deceiving the people with slogans like “Telangana Rising” while failing to provide basic governance.

The chargesheet also points to the alleged misuse of state wealth, claiming crores of rupees were spent on “victory celebrations” under the banner of democratic governance. BJP leaders argued that the Congress government has instead presided over a rise in corruption, gun culture, and mafia activities. The document cites the spread of drugs, intoxicants, and online gaming mafias as evidence of the administration’s failure to safeguard youth and maintain law and order. It further notes that even police officers have been attacked in broad daylight, reflecting a breakdown in governance.

On the economic front, the BJP accused the government of pushing Telangana into a debt trap. The chargesheet references admissions by the Chief Minister himself that the state is drowning in debt and unable to pay even interest on loans. It alleges that salaries and pensions are delayed due to the financial crisis. Simultaneously, industries dependent on real estate cement, steel, brick, and construction have collapsed. The BJP claims that the government’s promises of attracting global investments through summits are mere diversions, lacking credibility given the dire fiscal situation.

The report also raises concerns over land policies, alleging that valuable industrial lands around Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road are being handed over to real estate lobbies under the pretext of pollution control. It accuses the government of turning Hyderabad into a “concrete jungle” by selling off public lands meant for schools, hospitals, parks, and playgrounds.

In addition, the chargesheet highlights failures in infrastructure and welfare schemes, pointing to stalled projects, inadequate healthcare facilities, and the neglect of educational institutions. It claims that the Congress government has prioritised commissions and contractor-driven projects over genuine development.

The BJP chargesheet asserts that Telangana’s wealth is being plundered and mortgaged, leaving future generations at risk.

It calls on the people of Telangana to demand accountability from the Congress government and warns that the BJP will not remain silent as the state’s resources are allegedly looted.