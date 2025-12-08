Summit set to change TG direction: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue, Housing, Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has said that the direction of Telangana will change with the fruition of the Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held here on December 8 and 9 under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

On Sunday, the Minister thoroughly reviewed the arrangements for the summit being held at Meerkhanpet.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponguleti said the Future City will reach the level of world’s best cities with this international gathering.

He said investments are coming in a way that will boost the two-year rule of the Indiramma government and the related plans are aimed at growing the state’s economy stupendously by 2047. He said that 150 prominent people from India and abroad are participating for sure in this summit. He expressed his satisfaction that special arrangements have been made for this two-day gathering.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also inspected the arrangements for the Global Summit at Bharat Future City separately on Sunday.

Later, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar looked at the RTC buses on display charting RTC’s growth down the generations from the use of Albion vehicles during the Nizam era to today’s electric buses.

He said that the world is now looking at Hyderabad as a brand, thanks to the upcoming Global Summit.

Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, RTC MD Nagi Reddy, BC Welfare Department Principal Secretary Sridhar as well as RTC Transport Department and BC Welfare Department officials participated in the program.