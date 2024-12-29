MLA Anirudh Reddy Slams MUDA Commissioner Over DTCP Layout Permissions in Yerra Kunta Lake Area

Mahabubnagar: Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy has raised serious concerns over the Mahabubnagar Urban Development Authority (MUDA) granting permissions to DTCP layouts in the Full Tank Level (FTL) region of Yerra Kunta lake in Balanagar mandal. Speaking to The Hans India, the MLA questioned the MUDA commissioner for allegedly ignoring state guidelines and approving layouts in ecologically sensitive areas.

Reddy highlighted the specific instance of Spetra Ventures, which received permission for a layout in the Yerra Kunta FTL area without the commissioner conducting a field inspection. "On the one hand, our Chief Minister is striving to protect lakes, ponds, and tanks across Telangana, but on the other hand, corrupt officials are blatantly disregarding these efforts and granting permissions in FTL regions," Reddy remarked.

The MLA expressed outrage at the negligence, emphasizing that such actions tarnish the government's reputation. "I have instructed officials that no permissions should be granted in my constituency without consulting the concerned public representatives and conducting a thorough local inquiry. If such permissions continue unchecked, it will be the public who suffer, and the government that faces embarrassment," he said.

Reddy also alleged that MUDA had wasted ₹30 crore meant for Jadcherla’s development on superficial activities like painting flyover walls and planting trees along road dividers. "Under the previous BRS regime, the earlier MLA irresponsibly approved these expenses, with ₹50 lakh alone spent on wall paintings and watering plants on road medians," Reddy noted.

He pointed out that Jadcherla should receive 30% of MUDA's annual funds for essential infrastructure development, such as roads, drains, and water supply lines. "Over the past five years, not a single rupee from MUDA has been allocated for genuine developmental activities in Jadcherla," he alleged.

Reddy issued a stern warning to officials, urging them to prioritize transparency and accountability. He insisted that decisions involving public funds and permissions must be taken in consultation with local representatives to avoid future complications.

"The unilateral decisions by MUDA officials are unacceptable. Such negligence and corruption will only create more trouble for the public and undermine the trust in governance," Reddy warned.