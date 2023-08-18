MLA aspirants can reach out to me till August 25: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy said that he will accept the applications from MLA ticket aspirants for the Telangana Assembly elections till August 25.

Speaking at a media conference organised at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, he said that after receiving the applications, surveys will be conducted for those who are eligible. A survey will be conducted on the strengths and weaknesses of the applicants.

Social equations and strengths of candidates will be assessed. He said that the Pradesh Election Committee will send the filtered list to the Screening Committee, after which the candidates will be selected. If there is any problem with the candidate, they will send it to CWC.

He said that the application fee for SC and ST aspirants is Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 for BC and OC candidates. The application fee will be used only for party activities. Scrutiny will be held after August 25, he said.