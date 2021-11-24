MLA Bajireddy Govardhan refuses to take salary as TSRTC chairman

Nizamabad Rural MLA and TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan on Wednesday wrote a letter to VC Sajjanar, managing director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) stated that he decided not to take salary as TSRTC chairman as he is already being paid as MLA.



"As the TSRTC is being run in losses, it is enough as being paid as MLA. I do not want to put more burden on TSRTC," Bajireddy mentioned in the letter. Welcoming the decision of MLA Bajireddy, VC Sajjanar extended special thanks to him. TSRTC officials and the staff also appreciated his decision.

MLA Bajireddy Govardhan has been appointed as TSRTC chairman on September 17 and he took charge at RTC Bhavan in the presence of MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. Before that, the chariman post had been vacant for two years after Somarapu Satyanarayana moved out of TRS and joined BJP.

Bajireddy began his political career four decades ago when he won a ticket from Congress party from Armoor.