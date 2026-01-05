MLA Bandla assures land to Sagara Uppari community

Gadwal: LocalMLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, who attended as the chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected district executive committee of the Jogulamba Gadwal District Sagara (Uppari) Association, here, assured that he would extend full cooperation for the development of the Sagara Uppari Association.

He announced that he would personally contribute towards the installation of the statue of Sri Bhagiratha. He further promised the allocation of half an acre of land for the construction and development of the Sagara Uppari Association building in the near future, along with financial assistance amounting to Rs 20 lakh for the association’s overall development.

Earlier, on his arrival, the MLA was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the district president Thimmappa, who felicitated him with a shawl and flower bouquet. The MLA later offered floral tributes to the portrait of Sri Bhagiratha, the community deity of the Sagara Uppari community.

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected district president and executive committee members was conducted under the leadership of the State President of the Sagara Uppari Association, in the presence of the MLA.