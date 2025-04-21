MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Stands with Minorities in Protest Against Waqf Board Law

Gadwal: In a powerful show of solidarity, MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy participated in a rally organized by members of the minority community in Gadwal district headquarters, opposing the central government’s newly introduced legislation concerning the Waqf Board. The rally was a direct response to what the community sees as an unjust and discriminatory law against Muslims and the Waqf institution.

Speaking at the event, the MLA strongly criticized the central government, accusing it of trying to sow division among religious communities by implementing anti-minority policies. He said that the new Waqf Board legislation undermines the rights of Muslim citizens, and warned that such moves threaten the secular fabric of the country.

He pointed out that even the Supreme Court of India has raised concerns about certain aspects of the law and suggested a review and rectification of its flaws. Citing this, he urged the central government to reconsider its stance and adopt an inclusive approach that respects the rights and sentiments of all communities.

“India is a land where Hindus and Muslims have long coexisted in harmony. The central government must stop targeting Muslims with unjust laws. All matters related to the Waqf Board should be handled legally and fairly,” he said.

The MLA also invoked the legacy of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, warning that the country could lose more such great leaders if it continues to alienate any section of its population. He reiterated his unwavering support for the minority community and pledged to stand by them at all times.

The rally saw participation from several prominent local leaders including former Municipal Vice Chairman Babar, former Sarpanch Majeed, and community leaders Shukur, Govindu, Sudarshan, Rizwan, Kurumannna, Dharma Naidu, Sisaal Shasha, Mobin, Anwar, Guvvala Gopal, Raju, Moinuddin Shasha, and many others.