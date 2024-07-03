MLA Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy Inaugurates several development works in Gattu mandal

Gadwal: The MLA emphasized that the development of villages is possible only through education and has allocated 56 lakhs for strengthening the education sector. The MLA inaugurated a school compound wall and a modern building funded by the NR EGS. Additionally, the MLA initiated the construction of new rooms in a primary school with 36 lakhs from MPP funds. These efforts took place in Vailakunta Thanda, Tara puram, and Muchhoni palli villages under Gattu Mandal of Gadwal Constituency.

MLA Shri Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy attended the inauguration ceremony of the additional classrooms constructed with 36 lakhs from MPP funds in Mandal Parishad in Muchhoni palli village. He was warmly welcomed by public representatives, the local community, and students. During the event, the MLA performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new classrooms and inspected the facilities.

Later, MLA Shri Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school compound wall and modern building constructed with 22 lakhs in Tappetla Morsu village under Gattu Mandal. He also inspected the construction of toilets in the school. Following the inspections, the MLA joined the students for a fellowship meal in the school premises in Tappetla Morsu village.

MLA Shri Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy said that under the leadership of KCR, the first Chief Minister of Telangana, significant efforts have been made to develop schools in rural areas. KCR initiated the Mana Uru Mana badi program, selecting certain schools in the first phase to be equipped with comprehensive infrastructure, similar to that of corporate schools, to address the lack of facilities in government schools. KCR noted that in the past, children in these villages were unable to access proper schools or education.

MLA Shri Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy stated that under KCR's leadership, schools were established for those facing difficulties, with the primary objective of educating every child. Rural schools are being developed to ensure that education reaches every corner. Initiatives include providing free school uniforms, midday meals, sports grounds, free lunch for female students in Gurukula schools, hostel facilities, and English education in government schools. The goal is to offer quality education to all students in government schools, aiming for comprehensive educational development.

He emphasized that the initiative is driven by the great aim that everyone should have the opportunity to study. In rural areas, even the poorest people should receive an education. By providing comprehensive education to students in government schools, he promoted the slogan that children should go to school while adults work. He urged everyone to send their children to school, stating that education is the only way to gain knowledge and wisdom in today's society. He expressed his heartfelt wish that in the future, their children would grow to the highest levels and bring a good name to their village through their achievements.

Thanking everyone by name for their blessings and for re-electing him as MLA, he expressed his commitment to always provide assistance and cooperation for the development of villages. He specifically mentioned former Chairman of Zilla Granthalaya Jambu Raman Gaudu, MPP Vijay, ZP TC Basu Shyamala, PACS Chairman Venkatesh, MPTC Anand Gaudu, Rangaswamy, Parijatha, ZP Co-option Member Iman, and Mandal Co-option Member BRS party leaders Hanumanthu Naidu, Gadwal Thimmappa, and Aluru Ramaiah Shetty.