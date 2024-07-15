MLA Bandla met CM Revanth to emphasize about the development of irrigation schemes.

Gadwal: On Monday Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, MLA of Gadwal met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the CM's camp office in Hyderabad to discuss several crucial development projects in his constituency.

During the meeting, Mr. Reddy emphasized the urgent need to increase the water capacity of the Nettempadu and Ryalam padu projects within the Gadwal constituency. He proposed the release of funds for the construction of an embankment raising scheme, which is vital to enhance the water storage capabilities of these reservoirs.

Additionally, Mr. Reddy requested the Chief Minister to allocate funds for the completion of the pending development works associated with the Priyadarshini Jurala Project. This project, which has been delayed for some time, requires immediate financial support to ensure its successful completion and the benefits it promises to the local communities.

Mr. Reddy submitted a detailed petition outlining various development works that need immediate attention and funding. He urged CM Revanth Reddy to prioritize the release of these funds, emphasizing that completing these projects is essential for the overall development and prosperity of the Gadwal constituency.

In response, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured Mr. Reddy of his commitment to addressing these issues. He acknowledged the importance of the proposed projects and the need for timely completion of the pending works. The Chief Minister promised to expedite the release of funds and support the development initiatives for the benefit of the Gadwal constituency.

This meeting marks a significant step towards advancing infrastructure and water management projects in Gadwal, highlighting the collaborative efforts between local and state government officials to improve the quality of life for their constituents.