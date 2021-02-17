MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh citizenship row: HC directs State govt to file counter affidavit for final hearing

Hyderabad: The High Court single judge bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Tuesday adjudicated the writ petition challenging the Indian citizenship status of Dr Chennamaneni Ramesh, TRS MLA from Vemulawada.

Additional Advocate General J Ramchander Rao, representing the Telangana State government, informed the Judge that as per Schedule 2 of the Constitution, Home Department issues, Law and Order are issues which fall under the State's purview.

Despite this fact, the Central government (Union Home Ministry), without putting the Telangana State government on notice, without taking inputs from the State, without consulting the State, without calling for records, has decided on the status of the citizenship row in respect of Chennamaneni Ramesh, who is representing the TRS party from Vemulawada Assembly constituency.

The Centre has filed a counter affidavit declaring Dr Ramesh Chennamaneni as "not a citizen of India" and such a move by the Centre is not good for public law. The Central government, on a figment of imagination, has determined that Chennamaneni Ramesh is not a citizen of India, argued Ramchander Rao.

Further, he sought a month's time to come back before the court with all relevant details pertaining to the issue.

On the other hand, Ravikiran Rao, counsel for the petitioner Adi Srinivas Rao, informed the court that the Telangana State government has no role to play in this issue.

Further, Ramesh Chennamaneni himself has made an application before the Indian Embassy in Berlin, Germany stating that he was not an Indian citizen and such a fact has been placed before the Hon'ble Court by the Union Home Ministry. Such a document is more than enough for the court to decide on the fate of the writ petition, argued Ravikiran Rao.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, after hearing the contents adjourned the writ petition by two weeks directing the Telangana State government to file its counter-affidavit for final hearing.

Till another two weeks, the stay on the Union Home Ministry's proceedings, suspending the Indian citizenship of Dr Ramesh Chennamaneni will be in force.