MLA Dhanpal thanks Revanth for forming SIT against betting apps

Hyderabad: MLA Dhanpal has thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for forming a SIT and ordering an investigation against the betting apps, in response to the demand to protect the youth from betting apps.

The Chief Minister took the decision in response to the BJP MLA who raised the betting app in the Assembly in the As-sembly on Monday and demanded action against the betting apps.

The MLA said many middle-class youth are addicted to easy money and are ruining their lives by falling into this betting trap. The youth have lost a large amount of money due to these apps, have become financially and mentally depressed, and have committed suicide, and their families are on the streets.

Recently, a media magazine reported that these apps were run with the involvement of a former minister. The government should investigate the stories. It was demanded in the Assem-bly that the government should not limit itself to just sending notices to some promoters and booking cases and shaking hands, but should identify the real culprits and take strict ac-tion especially against the app owners. Unlike the drug case that was ignored in the past, a full-scale investigation should be conducted against this betting mafia without neglecting any of the culprits.