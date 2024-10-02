MLA Dr Parnika takes part in Bathukamma celebrations

Mahabubnagar: Bathukamma celebrations were held with great enthusiasm at the Sri Chittem Narsireddy Memorial Government Degree College in Narayanpet on Tuesday, showcasing the vibrant cultural heritage of Telangana. Narayanpet MLA Dr Parnika Reddy took part as the chief guest at the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Parnika emphasised that Bathukamma is a profound symbol of Telangana’s cultural traditions. “When we think of Telangana, the Bathukamma festival immediately comes to mind,” she said, noting its unique place as a rare flower festival in the country.

Dr Reddy explained that the festival not only celebrates the beauty of flowers but also strengthens our connection with nature.

In her address, the MLA encouraged students to honour their parents’ dreams and strive for excellence in their pursuits. “You should fulfil your parents’ ambitions and aim for greater heights,” she said, inspiring the young audience to embrace their potential.

The celebrations included traditional dances and songs, with Dr Reddy joining students in the festivities, creating a lively atmosphere filled with joy and cultural expression.

The event was chaired by Principal Dr Mercy Vasantha and featured a range of activities that highlighted the significance of the Bathukamma festival.