MLA Dr. Vamsikrishna Activates Irrigation Motors for Various Villages in Balmur Mandal

NagarKurnool: In a significant step towards enhancing agricultural infrastructure, MLA Dr. Chikkudu Vamsikrishna inaugurated the operation of irrigation motors at the Ramanpad Pump House, located near Gattu Thummen Gate in Balmur Mandal. These motors will provide essential irrigation water to the farmers of several villages, including Chennaram, Ramajipalli, Veeram Ramajipalli, and Kondanagula.

The motors, activated by MLA Vamsikrishna, draw water from the KLIS (Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme) canal to the Ramanpad Pump House. This initiative aims to ensure that irrigation water is made available to the farmers, fulfilling the Congress government's promise to supply water to every acre in the Achampet constituency.

The inauguration was attended by several officials from the Irrigation Department and Mission Bhagiratha, including DE Hemalatha, DT Parsharam Nayak, AE Madhu, and Balaram. Alongside them, prominent local leaders such as Balmur Mandal President Mal Reddy Venkat Reddy, former MPP Arunamma, Nagar Kurnool District OBC Chairman Girivardhan Goud, former Market Committee Chairman Sripathi Rao, Sudhakar Goud, Vice President Mashanna, Kashanna Yadav, former MPTC Tirupathayya, Bhuchanna, Ramaswami Goud, former Singal Chairman Chandramohan, Youth Congress Working President Ashok, local leaders, activists, and supporters also participated in the event.



This initiative is expected to significantly boost the agricultural productivity of the region, ensuring that the farmers have reliable access to water for their crops, furthering the government's commitment to rural development and farmer welfare.



