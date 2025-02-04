MLA Ganesh Celebrates Rathasaptami at Tirumalgiri Surya Bhagavan Temple

On the occasion of the Rathasaptami festival, Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh visited the Tirumalgiri Surya Bhagavan temple, where he sought the blessings of the Lord and performed special pujas. The temple authorities provided a grand welcome to MLA Ganesh in keeping with the temple's traditions.

During his visit, the MLA expressed his desire for the happiness and health of all devotees. He also urged the temple officials to implement necessary precautions to ensure that visitors experience no inconvenience.

In a gesture of goodwill, MLA Ganesh later inaugurated a buttermilk distribution programme for the devotees attending the festival. He was accompanied by senior leaders Murali Mudiraj, Telukunta Satish, and Santosh Yadav throughout the day’s events.