Live
- Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy Addresses MIM’s Demand for Survey Report, Cites Data Privacy Constraints
- Understanding Pension Schemes and How to Choose the Right One
- Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Central Government to Adopt State’s Household Survey
- Union Budget Leaves Telangana Metro Projects in Limbo, But Hopes Remain High for Second Phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail
- Telangana Government Approves SC Sub-Categorization Recommendations, Rejects Creamy Layer Proposal
- Encalm Hospitality Unveils Encalm Privé at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Continuing Its Premium Legacy from New Delhi
- Samsung’s flagship store at BKC sets a record with over 700 early deliveries of the new Galaxy S25 Series smartphones
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank submits application for Universal Banking Licence
- Padamshree Awardee at TEDx Talks, Woxsen University
- Fanta Puts Cravings Front and Center with Kartik Aaryan’s Spark in ‘Fanta Mangta’
Just In
MLA Ganesh Celebrates Rathasaptami at Tirumalgiri Surya Bhagavan Temple
On the occasion of the Rathasaptami festival, Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh visited the Tirumalgiri Surya Bhagavan temple, where he sought the blessings of the Lord and performed special pujas.
On the occasion of the Rathasaptami festival, Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh visited the Tirumalgiri Surya Bhagavan temple, where he sought the blessings of the Lord and performed special pujas. The temple authorities provided a grand welcome to MLA Ganesh in keeping with the temple's traditions.
During his visit, the MLA expressed his desire for the happiness and health of all devotees. He also urged the temple officials to implement necessary precautions to ensure that visitors experience no inconvenience.
In a gesture of goodwill, MLA Ganesh later inaugurated a buttermilk distribution programme for the devotees attending the festival. He was accompanied by senior leaders Murali Mudiraj, Telukunta Satish, and Santosh Yadav throughout the day’s events.