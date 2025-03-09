MLA GMR launches Indira Mahila Shakti scheme

Mahabubnagar : Devarkadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) launched the Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme in the constituency on Saturday. As part of the initiative, the MLA handed over a Rs 15 lakh cheque to a women’s self-help group (SHG) at an official event held in Bhootpur Municipality on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Speaking at the event, MLA Madhusudhan Reddy highlighted the Congress-led Praja government’s efforts in strengthening women’s financial independence. He emphasized that the state government has provided interest-free loans exceeding Rs 21,000 crore to SHGs within just one year. He also announced that the government aims to disburse Rs 1 lakh crore in interest-free loans over the next five years.

The MLA further noted that schemes like Indira Shakti Canteens, petrol bunks, poultry farming, and dairy farming in rural areas have been introduced to support women entrepreneurs. Additionally, he stated that the government is offering Rs 10 lakh insurance coverage for SHG members in case of accidental death.

Praising Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, MLA GMR asserted that the government is ensuring that women are not just beneficiaries but key contributors to the state’s economic growth. He urged women to take full advantage of these initiatives for their financial upliftment.

During the event, the MLA also distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries in Bhootpur Mandal.