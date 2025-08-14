Live
MLA inspects flood situation
Highlights
Wanaparthy dist: In this regard, Wanaparthy MLAs visited and inspected the Tudi Megha Reddy Chityala stream and Nallacheruvu on Thursday.
He said that Wanaparthy has been considered a red zone due to the heavy rains that are falling from Bari.
In this regard, the MLA advised people to travel only during emergencies and to remain alert for the next two days.
He advised that in case of any emergency, they should call his number 9494216666
and that they can contact him as a control room has been set up in the collector's office.
Congress party leaders, activists, townspeople and others participated in the program.
