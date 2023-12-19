MLA inspects steps for Xmas celebrations in grand manner

Warangal: The Congress government gives equal importance to all religions, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said.

Taking part in the review meeting on the preparedness of Christmas celebrations along with Hanumakonda district Collector Sikta Patnaik, he told the administration to conduct the festivity in a grand manner. Naini directed the officials to work in tandem to make the festival a huge success. Sikta Patnaik said that the government will distribute clothes to 1,000 people besides spending Rs 2 lakh for the fiesta in each constituency.

In another development, Naini Rajender Reddy who inaugurated the Job Mela organised by the Telangana American Telugu Association (TTA) at Madikonda SEZ, said that the job fairs will help the local youth in getting jobs close to their homes. He said that 35 companies, including Quadrant Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Varun Motors and V3Tech Solutions etc, recruit around 2,000 youth during the job mela. Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju and District Libraries chairman Md Azeez Khan were among others present.