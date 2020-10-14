MLA Jagga Reddy lashes out at TRS government

Hyderabad: The Congress Party MLA from Sangareddy Jagga Reddy on Tuesday lashed out at ruling TRS party for holding the special session of the house in a haphazard manner. He alleged that the session was being conducted without following any established procedure.



He mocked that the session was being conducted by the Chief Minister KCR after dreaming about its organisation during the night before. He wondered how the session was being conducted without any agenda and added that the session had resembled the school classes. Commenting on the plight of the farmers of the State, he alleged that the State government had literally detained the farmers in the name of regulatory farming and added that the farmers had sustained huge losses due to the recent untimely rains. Referring to comments of the ruling party leaders that they have spent Rs72, 000 crore for the development of State capital Hyderabad, he wondered if the people of the state would believe the claims of the rulers.

Commenting on the amendments being made to the GHMC Act he wanted to know as to what kind of the urgency the State government had to amend the Act. He mocked that State ministers and the ruling party MLAs had become a rubber stamp in the State. Commenting on the ongoing enumeration of the properties, he said that the people of the State were not prepare to take part in their survey. He said that the CM would not come to the people of the State unless his party was defeated in the upcoming Dubbaka assembly elections.