MLA Jagga Reddy to decide on quitting Congress party today

Sangareddy MLA and TPCC working president Jagga Reddy may take a decision today on continuing in Congress party today.

Speaking to media, the Sangareddy MLA said that some people who are not familiar with the party are trying to defame him. He said that he cannot tolerate the humiliation from some party leaders.

Soon after Jagga Reddy spoke to media about his decision, attempts have begun to appease the Congress working president. Meanwhile, Jagga Reddy who met the senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao this morning was asked not to leave the party. Hanumantha Rao appealed to Jagga Reddy to stay in the party and fight against the injustices.

However, Jagga Reddy told that he will speak to his supporters and announce his decision.

On the other hand, PCC general secretary Bolli Kishan held Jagga Reddy's feet and urged him not to leave the party under any circumstances.