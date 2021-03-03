MLA Jaipal Yadav launches TRS membership drive 

Kadthal: Kalwakurthy MLA Jaipal Yadav held TRS party preparatory meeting in Kadthal of Kalwakurthy constituency on Tuesday. Later, the MLA launched the TRS membership drive in the village with the coordination of Telangana State Sarpanch Association president and local Sarpanch Gudur Lakshmi Narasimha Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that a good number of people have been registered in Kadthal village so far. He added that the Telangana government was keeping its word and fulfilling all the promises it made.

"The party leadership and cadre must show high spirit while carrying out the membership drive. There should be effective coordination among party leaders in enrolling both the active and ordinary members," he said. All the party leaders should enroll themselves as active members, he added.

Ward members Bikshapati, TRS leaders Gurigalla Ramchandraiah and others were present.