MLA Kova Lakshmi warns officials against shifting Jubilee Market

Asifabad: MLA Kova Lakshmi on Monday warned officials against shifting the Jubilee Market to other place causing huge difficulties to tribals.

She said if the market, built with a fund of Rs 3 crore, is moved to another place in the city, it will not be tolerated, and if necessary, they will stage a dharna in front of the Collector’s office.

The tribal organisations have expressed their deep anger that the ruling party leaders are conspiring behind the scenes to move the Jubilee Market, which is the only source of income for the tribal gram panchayat, to Vivekananda Crossing under the municipality limits.

Tribal leaders, vegetable traders and residents of Dashnapur brought this matter to the attention of the MLA.

Immediately the MLA visited the Jubilee Market and spoke to the traders there. The vegetable traders expressed their concern that they were facing difficulties due to the efforts of the authorities to move the market. Immediately, the DPO Bhikshapati was summoned.

They warned that the Collectorate would be besieged if the only market that brings income to the tribal panchayat is moved. They said that the Jubilee Market was built by spending crores of rupees and conducting all the businesses in one place. They said that if this market is moved to the municipality, the existence of the Rajampet tribal panchayat will become questionable.

The MLA reminded that the Jubilee Market was built keeping in mind the increasing traffic problems in the town. She warned that the consequences will be serious if development is blocked for the sake of a few bigwigs. The MLA was accompanied by Single Window Chairman Ali Bin Ahmed and tribal leader Madavi Srinivas, Sudam Rrju and others.